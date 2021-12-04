Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalwa police arrest three for killing friend
Kalwa police have solved the murder case of a man found lying on the tracks near Kharegaon on Friday morning; the man was murdering by three of his friends over sharing of money needed to buy alcohol for their private party; police arrest all the three for killing their friend
Kalwa police arrest the three accused for killing their friend on Saturday. The murdered man’s dead body was found on the railway tracks near Kharegaon on Friday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 08:34 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

The Kalwa police have solved the murder case of a man found lying on the tracks near Kharegaon on Friday morning. The man was murdered by three of his friends over sharing of money needed to buy alcohol for their private party. The police have arrested all the three accused.

Senior inspector, Kalwa police station, M Awhad, said, “The body was unknown. We didn’t find any identification documents or marks on his body. However, there were a lot of injuries on him. We sent his body for the post-mortem and also circulated his photo to different groups. His family came forward and identified him as Gulab Shaikh, 22. His brother-in-law informed us that on the day he went missing, he was with his friends.”

Police got call records of his friends and located them. The three were arrested and identified as Akash Palas (20), Sunny Sonkar (23) and Faisal Khan (24).

Awhad added, “The four were drinking alcohol together near the railway track area when a fight broke out between them over sharing money for alcohol and the three assaulted Shaikh with an iron rod and fled the spot.”

TRENDING TOPICS
