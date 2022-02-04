Kalyan citizens forum raises objections over draft ward demarcation

The Alert Citizen Forum, Kalyan, has raised objection over the draft ward demarcation by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) that was published by the civic body on February 1.

The KDMC had asked for the suggestion and objections till February 14. It has received seven so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Alert Citizen Forum of Kalyan, the State Election Commission has published a notification on October 5, 2021 on how the ward demarcation and panel system shall be drafted by the civic body.

“When we studied the notification, it was mentioned that the ward demarcation for the panel system shall be carried out from the north side of the municipal corporation, which according to us is Titwala locality. However, the civic body has started the panel system from Umbarde. If done as per the notification, there will be a lot of changes in the draft ward demarcation. We are clueless if this was done purposely for the benefit of any person,” said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder of the forum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the forum, the notification also mentions that the demarcation shall be done considering the water bodies, mountain and major roads without mixing up the existing municipal wards. In such a case, the Shahad locality that falls under a separate municipal ward is included in other localities like Milind Nagar and Gholap Nagar that fall in a separate ward.

“Residents of both these areas will be confused as to which ward belongs to them,” added Ghanekar.

The forum also raised concerns over inclusion of the 27 villages in the ward demarcation and the pending decision to separate them.

“We have received their letter and based on that, we have arranged a hearing on February 18 at the civic headquarters for which they are asked to be present,” said an officer of KDMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON