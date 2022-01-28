Kalyan court orders police to book 18 KDMC officials including 5 former commissioners for cheating

The Kalyan court has released an order asking the Kalyan Bazarpeth police to register a cheating and corruption case against 18 KDMC officials including five former commissioners for duping 136 residents of Manik Colony in the redevelopment of their building in 2004.

When the permission for redevelopment was sought, the officials allegedly gave the go ahead based on fraudulent documents, which promised a different area to the residents. However, the final area was much less than promised.

The residents, with the help of former independent corporator, Arun Geeth, gave a tough fight against the KDMC for over a decade, after which Civil Judge, Sonali Sashikant Raul, ordered them to file a complaint against them on January 18.The 18 includes five ex-commissioners – Govind Bodke, Govind Rathod, E Ravindran, Ramnath Sonawane and SS Bhise.

Manik Colony went for redevelopment in 2004, when a permission to build a high rise was given to the developer. According to the court order, the civic officials favoured the builder (developer), violating all rules and regulations, and promising a different area to the residents than what they actually received. They allowed the developer to carry out the construction without following any rules.

After Manik Colony residents received the houses with areas different from what was mentioned in the contract, they ran from pillar to post but no one listened to them.

A senior officer from Bazarpeth police station, said, “We have registered a case against 18 people as per the court order. We have started our investigation, but no arrest has been made.”