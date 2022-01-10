Kalyan Dombivli assistant municipal commissioner, team attacked in drive against plastic at APMC Market

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) assistant commissioner, Sudhir Mokal, and his team who went to take action against the use of plastic at the APMC Market area, were attacked by vegetable vendors with onions and made to turn away.

The KDMC has registered a case against the four who attacked the team.

A team of KDMC officials went to the main market in Kalyan at around 5am on Monday to take action against the vendors using banned plastic bags. During the drive, the vegetable vendors cut off the electric supply in the market and started abusing the civic officials.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “We have initiated this anti-plastic drive since last month. Various teams are deployed at different parts of the city to check illegal use of plastic. On Monday morning, the vendors in the market got into a scuffle with us. They started abusing us and protested against the drive. The power was switched off too. Some of them started throwing onions on us and others joined them and we had to stop the drive.”

The municipal labour union has registered its protest against the attack on municipal officials and employees.

“Following the incident, we have registered a case at the Bazarpeth police station against the four who attacked our team while on duty. This is the first time the civic body has to register a complaint while acting against plastic bag use,” said Ramdas Kokre, deputy commissioner, KDMC.