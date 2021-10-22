Kalyan Dombivli civic body to identify garbage vulnerable points, clear them permanently

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to identify garbage vulnerable points in its vicinity and permanently clear such points in the coming days to keep the streets in the city clean.

For the first time, the civic body will also involve civic teachers to work on these points and help clear them. As per the civic body, around 150 civic teachers have agreed to do the job.

“Once we identify the points, the health inspectors and teachers will find out the source of garbage dumping at that particular point and further ensure that all measures are taken to clear the point of garbage dumping activity permanently,” said Ramdas Kokre, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

A health inspector will work at two garbage vulnerable points while a teacher will look after one such point. “Teachers have the ability to learn and teach others. They can educate people in every way once they find the source of the garbage dumping at a particular point. Teachers will be a great help to keep the city clean,” added Kokre.

A special cleanliness drive will be observed in the city between October 25 and 31 for which the KDMC chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, has asked the civic officials to gear up and work towards it.

Residents of KDMC have been complaining about several roads having garbage dumped on a regular basis. Recently, residents of Forest Society near Milind Nagar in Kalyan (W) complained of garbage dumped in their area leading to foul smell that made it difficult for them to breathe. The residents also took to social media to highlight the same.

“The garbage dumped in the area is not cleared for several days and it leads to a very stinky environment. It is very difficult to breathe also. It is a residential area and there is poor waste management by the civic body. Even if the garbage vehicles come, they don’t lift all the garbage and leave some behind,” said Nandkumar Pol, a 68-year-old resident.

