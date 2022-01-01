Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation begins to identify roads for safety audit through IIT Mumbai

In the coming years, the roads in Kalyan and Dombivli will be more pedestrian-friendly and safe for motorists, claimed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The civic body has started identifying the roads for safety audit through IIT Mumbai.

For the first time, KDMC has decided to audit the roads in the city to make it safer for citizens, as every year the roads develop numerous potholes during monsoon.

“This initiative by the civic body is to learn more about the roads and make it safer for the people. The audit will help give a deeper insight about the roads and take necessary steps for the future,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

Primarily, a team of IIT Mumbai would work in identifying such roads in the city that need a detailed audit. To identify such roads, the team is awaiting the data records of road accidents of the last two to three years in Kalyan-Dombivli from the police.

“Based on the data, we can see which roads have a large number of accidents and accordingly will help identify the roads that require detailed audit. We are waiting for the records to be given to us. Once we get them, further audit work will be conducted,” said a representative of IIT Bombay.

The KDMC has appointed IIT Mumbai as consultant for road safety audit for which the work order was given on March 19, 2020 for the duration of one year. However, due to the Covid pandemic-led lockdown, the work was delayed. The institute has now commenced the work for audit.

A total of ₹7lakh is being spent for the safety audit of the roads.

Earlier, in KDMC limits, several accidents due to potholes were reported following which residents and activists have demanded safer roads in the city. In July 2018, a 26-year-old Kalpesh Jadhav died due to potholes at the Gandhari Bridge in Kalyan. Jadhav, a resident of Nandkar village, Bhiwandi, was crushed under a trailer after he fell off his bike because of the pothole.

“There are several roads in Kalyan and Dombivli that are cement-concretised and are safe during monsoon as they don’t develop potholes. Asphalt roads are unsafe as they have numerous potholes every year during the rainy days. Concretisation of most of the roads will help make it safer for the motorists,” said Anuj Patil, a 27-year-old resident of Manpada, Dombivli.

SCOPE OF ROAD AUDIT

*** Analysis and identification of road sections in KDMC area and intersection for safety audit.

*** Detailed road safety audit of intersection/road length adopting best international safety audit practice and giving recommendations for safety improvement.

*** To issue final certification about the work carried out as per recommendations.

ROAD DETAILS IN KDMC LIMITS

440km: Total length of road

55km: Cement concrete road

385km: Asphalt roads

35km: Roads in Dombivli MIDC proposed for concretisation, work to be carried out by MMRDA

POTHOLES – DEATH TRAPS

July 13, 2018 : A 26-year-old Kalpesh Jadhav died because of a pothole at Gandhari Bridge in Kalyan. Jadhav, a resident of Nandkar village, Bhiwandi, was crushed under a trailer after he fell off his bike due to the pothole.

July 11, 2018: A 45-year-old man died after he was crushed under a truck at Dwarli Naka at Haji Malang Road. Anna (name as per police records) was a worker at a cow stable. Passers-by said he fell after stumbling on potholes and the truck behind ran over him. The Hill Line police arrested the truck driver, Nasim Mohammand Jai khan, 45, and booked him for rash and negligent driving.

July 10, 2018 : A 40-year-old passenger, Haneef Shaikh, died and four others were injured after a truck toppled on an auto rickshaw at Kongaon, Bhiwandi. The Kongaon police officials claimed that the truck lost balance due to the potholes at Kongaon on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi Bypass Road.

July 8, 2018: A 40-year-old Manisha Bhoir, an attendant at a Kalyan-based school, was crushed under a bus while riding pillion at Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan (W).

June 2, 2018 : Five-year-old Aarav Atharvale died after his father’s bike skidded between Shivaji Chowk and Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan. Aarav came under the wheels of a truck. Pedestrians claimed that the bike lost control due to the uneven road at the chowk.

