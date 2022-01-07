Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation chief directs all private hospitals to keep beds ready as Covid cases rise

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner has directed all the private hospitals to keep the beds ready, do the fire audit and keep the required oxygen in stock considering the surge in Covid cases.

A meeting was held with the doctors by the KDMC chief, Vijay Suryavanshi. On Friday, Suryavanshi, along with MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Ravindra Chavan, inspected the newly-prepared Covid Care Centre at Vibha Company in Dombivli MIDC, which has 500-plus beds for Covid patients.

“More cases of pregnant women and children are detected these days. We have asked the doctors in the city to make sure that all the facilities including the beds and oxygen supply are ready. If children are infected, there is no need for institutional quarantine for them. They can be home isolated by following proper protocols,” said Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi also urged the hospitals in the city to do fire, oxygen and electric audits in order to ensure the safety of the patients.

The newly-opened Covid centre at Vibha Company has 50 dedicated beds for children. To tackle the third wave, the civic body has made the arrangements of around 9,000 beds in its vicinity.

