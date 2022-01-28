Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation records most deaths in third Covid wave

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has witnessed the highest number of deaths during the third wave across Thane district.

Thane district overall has recorded 112 Covid deaths in January, out of which 92 deaths were reported since January 15. KDMC itself has recorded 34 deaths after January 15. In December 2021, there were 29 Covid deaths in the entire month across Thane district. While the number of cases has declined, the deaths are on the rise in the aftermath of the third wave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the KDMC health department, the deaths involved senior citizens with comorbidities. The civic body has appealed to residents and general practitioners to recommend hospitalisation if senior citizens with severe comorbidities tested positive for Covid.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “Almost each of the deaths that occurred during the third wave was a comorbid senior citizen. Although they had mild symptoms, their immunity was low due to comorbidities. There were a few patients who were admitted for other illnesses but as Covid tests during hospitalisation are mandatory, we conducted their tests and they ended up being positive. A few bedridden patients who did not get vaccinated due to the fear of their existing illnesses have also lost their lives. Hence we recommend even asymptomatic Covid patients among senior citizens to seek medical help.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the State government figures, close behind KDMC is Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation at 22 deaths in the last 12 days. Rural areas of the district have witnessed 13 deaths and Thane Municipal Corporation has recorded 11 deaths since January 15.

“Most of the deaths that occurred in the last few days involved senior citizens or incidental Covid cases. There is hardly anyone with pure Covid complications in this wave. The increase in deaths during a downward decline of the third wave across the district shows that these are mostly instances where the deceased are under hospitalisation for a long period,” said a senior officer from district health department, Thane.