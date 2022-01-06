Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation sees 445% rise in Covid cases in 1 week
mumbai news

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation sees 445% rise in Covid cases in 1 week

Covid cases in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation jurisdiction has risen from 124 on December 31, 2021 to 677 on January 5, 2022, a rise of 445%
People line up at Rukminibai Civic Hospital in Kalyan for testing for Covid on Thursday. The Covid cases have shot up by 445% in the last one week in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:41 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has seen a 445% increase in Covid cases in the last one week.

The number of cases that were 124 on December 31, 2021 has now increased to 677 on January 5, 2022.

Amid the increasing number of Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, the KDMC has urged the private labs in the city to increase Covid testing.

The KDMC has increased its average number of daily testing, which was around 1,500 a week ago, to 3,500 at its testing centres.

“Now, since there are more cases and more people are coming to the centres for testing, we have urged the private labs to also increase the testing capacity. We have also increased the testing now as more cases are detected on a daily basis,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body, however, claimed that the death rate in the city is stable with no deaths reported in the last four to five days.

The death rate in the civic body at present is 1.94 % with a total 2,893 deaths reported till date.

The positivity rate in KDMC has also increased by 10%.

“Although the cases are shooting up, there are very few deaths in the city. There was no death reported in the last four days,” added Panpatil.

During the second wave, the KDMC reported the highest number of Covid cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Most of the infected persons are asymptomatic and there are very less cases with the requirement of oxygen and ventilators.

“Most of them are either in home isolation or at Covid care centres. Very few infected have the requirement of oxygen. Those with comorbidities are the only ones admitted in Covid hospitals with oxygen support or in ventilators,” added Panpatil.

KDMC Covid cases

Details Dec 31, 2021 Jan 5, 2022

Positivity rate(%) 7.33 17.02

Death rate (%) 1.961.94

Ave daily tests 1,500 3,500

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

