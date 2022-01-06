Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation sees 445% rise in Covid cases in 1 week

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has seen a 445% increase in Covid cases in the last one week.

The number of cases that were 124 on December 31, 2021 has now increased to 677 on January 5, 2022.

Amid the increasing number of Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, the KDMC has urged the private labs in the city to increase Covid testing.

The KDMC has increased its average number of daily testing, which was around 1,500 a week ago, to 3,500 at its testing centres.

“Now, since there are more cases and more people are coming to the centres for testing, we have urged the private labs to also increase the testing capacity. We have also increased the testing now as more cases are detected on a daily basis,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The civic body, however, claimed that the death rate in the city is stable with no deaths reported in the last four to five days.

The death rate in the civic body at present is 1.94 % with a total 2,893 deaths reported till date.

The positivity rate in KDMC has also increased by 10%.

“Although the cases are shooting up, there are very few deaths in the city. There was no death reported in the last four days,” added Panpatil.

During the second wave, the KDMC reported the highest number of Covid cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Most of the infected persons are asymptomatic and there are very less cases with the requirement of oxygen and ventilators.

“Most of them are either in home isolation or at Covid care centres. Very few infected have the requirement of oxygen. Those with comorbidities are the only ones admitted in Covid hospitals with oxygen support or in ventilators,” added Panpatil.

KDMC Covid cases

Details Dec 31, 2021 Jan 5, 2022

Positivity rate(%) 7.33 17.02

Death rate (%) 1.961.94

Ave daily tests 1,500 3,500

