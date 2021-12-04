Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation sets up online monitoring system of Sewage Treatment Plants

Residents can now get an idea of the quality of water released from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up an online monitoring system at two of its STPs in Adharwadi and Barave.

According to the KDMC, the system will be linked to the website of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the results of water quality will be updated on the site regularly.

“The main motive behind this monitoring is to check if the treatment of the water is done effectively by abiding by all the parameters. Secondly, it will be visible to everyone online on a regular basis. This is the first time we are doing it in the KDMC vicinity,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

KDMC has currently chosen two plants. Simultaneously, all the five sewage treatment plants in KDMC will have this system set up in the coming days. The Adharwadi plant has a capacity of treating 25MLD of sewage. At present, 22MLD is treated here and the capacity of Barave plant is 15MLD, while 10MLD is treated at present.

The water obtained from the sewage treatment plant is used for gardening purposes by the civic body across the KDMC limits.

“I think there is a need to have regular monitoring of air, water and noise across the city and all the information about the same should be visible online for the knowledge of citizens and stakeholders,” said Sanjeev Shinde, 38, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan.