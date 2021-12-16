Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation to crackdown on illegal constructions in 3 months

With more than 20,000 illegal constructions in the city, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the police department have claimed to crackdown on them in three months; KDMC has served notice to 15,000 of them, asking them to produce valid documents of the structure
One of the illegal constructions in Kalyan being demolished by the civic body. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

With more than 20,000 illegal structures in the city, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the police department have claimed to crackdown on them in three months.

As per KDMC, 20,000 structures are illegal, out of which the civic body has served notice to 15,000 of them, asking them to produce valid documents of the structure. As of now, a total of 350 owners have been booked under the MRTP Act.

“We have been trying to crackdown on illegal structures in KDMC limits with the help of police for a long time. However, illegal constructions are still flourishing. In order to make it more effective, we have formed an action plan that will be imposed in the coming days. We have a target to clear most illegal constructions in three months,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

KDMC has asked the MSEDCL to not provide electricity to such illegal structures and disconnect the existing connections while water supply will also be disconnected. The civic body would also charge the developer for demolition of any illegal construction raised by him, added Suryavanshi.

Kalyan Zone 3 DCP, Sachin Gunjal, said, “The police will maintain law and order at the demolition site whenever required and will carry out a thorough investigation of the cases registered by the KDMC officials under the MRTP Act.”

