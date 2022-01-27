Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation vaccinates 63% of target in 15-18 years age group against Covid

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has vaccinated 63% of the target population in the 15 to 18 years age group with the first dose this month.

As per the KDMC, out of the 256 schools and colleges in its vicinity, the civic body has managed to cover 236 schools and colleges so far in the drive. Out of the 70,000 target for the age group of 15 to 18 years, KDMC has vaccinated 44,122 so far at its six centres.

“Initially, when the vaccination for this age group began, there was less response. However, within a week, it picked up. The only hurdle we faced was collecting the data of the students from schools and colleges if they are vaccinated already. We are trying to finish as much as vaccination for this age group within a short period of time,” said Ganesh Doiphode, officer in-charge for vaccination, KDMC.

In the overall vaccination category, the civic body has managed to vaccinate 10.86 lakh of the 13.59 lakh population with the first dose, covering 79.87% of the target.

Meanwhile, the civic body has given the second dose to 9.46 lakh till date, which is 87 % of those who have taken the first dose and 69% of the total targeted population.

“Our main focus is to reach out to those who have not taken both the doses for some reason. We are making announcements in such areas or localities. We are also taking the help of community leaders to help convince such residents,” added Doiphode.

Since the civic body started giving the booster precautionary dose for the targeted 22,651 beneficiaries, the civic body has managed to give it to 9,973 of them.

