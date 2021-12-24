Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport gets State government nod for electric buses

The proposal for electric buses in Kalyan and Dombivli received the nod from the State government following which the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) claimed some of these buses would be added to its fleet in 2022.

The civic transport body has got the green signal for 207 electric buses. With the increasing fuel prices and to contribute to an environmentally-friendly mode of transportation, the KDMT had put up a proposal to acquire more than 200 electric buses.

“There is a continuous demand by the public representatives to have more civic buses on the road. Now that we have got the nod for electric buses, some of these buses will be added to the fleet in 2022,” said Deepak Sawant, chief, KDMT.

As per the KDMT, these 207 buses will be added to the fleet in a span of five years phase by phase. “The entire funding for these buses will be done by the State and Central government,” added Sawant.

The KDMT has been running at a loss as not many of its buses were plying due to its defunct state or less passengers. Around 50 of the KDMT buses ply on the street these days, although the KDMT has more than 160 buses.

“There is a need to have more civic buses on the road as there are several complaints regarding auto rickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares. There is no other option and that is why people take auto rickshaws in Kalyan-Dombivli. If provided with more civic buses, people will take the buses as they are cheaper,” said Sachin Gawli, representative, Protest Against Auto Rickshaw Association, Dombivli.

