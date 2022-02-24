Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan GRP arrest 3 for carrying 55kg cannabis on Express train
mumbai news

Kalyan GRP arrest 3 for carrying 55kg cannabis on Express train

Kalyan Railway Police Force (RPF) arrest three accused of allegedly carrying 55kg of cannabis worth 5.53 lakh in an Express train at Kalyan station on Tuesday
Kalyan Government Police arrest three persons and seize 26 bundles of cannabis that the trio was carrying on Express train. (HT PHOTO)
Kalyan Government Police arrest three persons and seize 26 bundles of cannabis that the trio was carrying on Express train. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested three accused of allegedly carrying 55kg of cannabis worth 5.53 lakh in an express train at Kalyan station on Tuesday.

While a team of RPF officials was on duty, it came across three passengers who indulged in a fight in 12880 Up Bhubaneshwar-LTT Express.

When the team approached the trio, they panicked and tried pushing three trolley bags beneath the seat.

“When we looked at the bags, they panicked and immediately started pushing them inside. This created suspicion and we decided to look into the bags,” said an officer of Kalyan RPF.

“Soon, they were taken to the Government Railway Police (GRP) office with the bags. During the interrogation, they revealed carrying cannabis. We are now investigating as to where they were carrying it and if there is a racket behind it,” added the officer.

The three accused were identified as Samrat Patra, 26, Sanju Ahmad Gaji, 29 and Ajgar Ali Bahadur Khan, 29.

The Kalyan Government Police (GRP) seized 26 bundles of cannabis from the trio and also registered a case against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out