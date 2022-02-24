Kalyan GRP arrest 3 for carrying 55kg cannabis on Express train
The Kalyan Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested three accused of allegedly carrying 55kg of cannabis worth ₹5.53 lakh in an express train at Kalyan station on Tuesday.
While a team of RPF officials was on duty, it came across three passengers who indulged in a fight in 12880 Up Bhubaneshwar-LTT Express.
When the team approached the trio, they panicked and tried pushing three trolley bags beneath the seat.
“When we looked at the bags, they panicked and immediately started pushing them inside. This created suspicion and we decided to look into the bags,” said an officer of Kalyan RPF.
“Soon, they were taken to the Government Railway Police (GRP) office with the bags. During the interrogation, they revealed carrying cannabis. We are now investigating as to where they were carrying it and if there is a racket behind it,” added the officer.
The three accused were identified as Samrat Patra, 26, Sanju Ahmad Gaji, 29 and Ajgar Ali Bahadur Khan, 29.
The Kalyan Government Police (GRP) seized 26 bundles of cannabis from the trio and also registered a case against them.
