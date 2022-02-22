Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Kalyan jeweller booked for cheating investors of 1.56Cr

Kalyan jeweller booked for cheating investors of ₹1.56Cr; more than 25 investors have been cheated by the jeweller, who is absconding
Kalyan jeweller booked for cheating investors of 1.56Cr by promising them double returns. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Mahatma Phule Police have registered a case against Kumar Gold and Diamond Jeweller in Kalyan for allegedly duping investors of 1.56Cr by assuring to give them double returns for their investment in 2018

The jeweller later fled the city without giving any returns to the investors.

This is the second such case in the twin cities. A few years ago, Goodwin Jewellers had allegedly duped hundreds of investors promising returns.

More than 25 investors have been cheated by the jeweller, Shree Kumar Pillai, till 2021 after which he fled the city. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Thane investigated the matter and filed a case against the Kumar Jeweller. The accused had published advertisements in 2018 about the said lucrative investment deal on gold jewellery and other schemes.

Investors from Dombivli invested around 1.56Cr to get good returns. The accused closed his shop and absconded.

Senior police inspector, Ashok Honmane of Mahatma Phule police station, said, “The complaint was registered by Roshal Gavit, 33, under IPC 420, against the jeweller for duping her and others. Our team along with the Economic Offences Wing are investigating the matter and soon we will arrest the accused.”

