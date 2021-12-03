Kalyan resident arrested for killing grandmother seven years ago

Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 38-year-old man, seven years after he murdered his grandmother on June 11, 2014.

The police tracked the accused after he called one of his relatives through Facebook messenger. Pradeep Sonawane was arrested from Kalyan on Friday. He allegedly killed his 75-year-old grandmother Shashikala Waghmare by strangulating her as she was against his second marriage.

The police said that Sonawane changed his identity and was hiding in the Kalyan area with his third wife and working as a painter.

According to the police, Waghmare used to stay in Andheri (East). Her daughter’ son, Sonawane, used to visit his grandmother often. His first wife left had allegedly left him because he sold her gold ornaments, said police inspector Mahesh Thakur.

“He got married to another woman in 2014 but his grandmother was against it and would often fight with Sonawane over it,” added Thakur.

On June 11, 2014, Sonawane went to Waghmare’s residence at night for dinner and stayed over. He got up in the wee hours and strangled her to death. He then locked the house from outside and left with her gold ornaments worth Rs. 20,000, added Thakur.

The incident came to light on June 13 after neighbours noticed an odour from the house and alerted police. The Powai police registered a case and were trying to find Sonawane for two years.

Around six month ago, an official of unit 10 started questioning relatives of Sonawane to get some leads on him. “Luckily, one of the relatives informed us that Sonawane called him through Facebook messenger around eight months ago. We then started working on it but by that time, he had deleted his account. But after scrutinising his friend list, we got his latest picture which his relatives confirmed. Meanwhile, we also got his mobile number based on the technical evidence and after questioning several people, said deputy commissioner of police Nilotpal.

A team of seven to eight policemen stayed in Kalyan and gathered information about him and eventually found him. He was then handed over to the Powai police station for further legal action, added Nilotpal.