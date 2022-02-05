Kalyan RTO to get automated driving test track

After Pune, the Kalyan Regional Transport Authority is all set to get an automated driving test track.

As per the Kalyan RTO officials, the work order for the same has been given and in a time span of six months, the track would be ready at Nandivli in Kalyan.

The existing manual driving test system for issuing licences would be computerised in the coming months. This will help reduce the manpower required for the test and make the system transparent.

“From the entry of the vehicles to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted through digital methods. Usually, the staff checks if the driving is proper. Now, the digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor it and judge the applicant. The automated driving test track is lined with sensors and touching them or dashing them during the test would result in deduction of marks,” said Tanaji Chavan, regional transport officer, Kalyan RTO.

As per the RTO officials, this would not only lessen the manpower required for the job but also reduce time. Manually, each officer tests 25 big vehicles or 40 small vehicles a day.

“The testing when digital will be very accurate and ensure the applicants are provided licence after they know driving as per rules. This will make the system transparent,” added Chavan.

