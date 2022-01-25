Kamala building fire: Death toll in Tardeo blaze rises to seven

Mumbai: Two days after a tragic fire on the 19th floor of a 20-storey building in Tardeo left 24 persons injured and claimed six lives, the death toll in the blaze went up to seven on Monday after 38-year-old Manish Singh succumbed to his injuries.

Singh, who was admitted to Nair Hospital, died at 7 am, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Disaster Management Cell confirmed.

Singh was in a critical condition after inhaling toxic smoke. Seven residents of Kamala Building, where a level three blaze broke out on January 22, remain in a critical condition and are admitted in two hospitals, Masina and Bhatia hospitals.

As of Monday, 16 patients in all are admitted in six city hospitals, including the civic-run BYL Nair, Kasturba hospitals, and seven have been discharged after treatment. There were over 400 residents in the building when the blaze broke out at around 7 am on Saturday. Flat number 1904 was completely gutted, and three of its residents were killed in the blaze. The wiring in the duct, which runs along the length of the building, also caught fire. The duct itself served as a conduit of the smoke as it opened out into different passageways.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said they were waiting for victims to be discharged from hospitals before taking their statements. The reason for the fire will be confirmed only after its investigation is completed.

Hemant Parab, chief fire officer MFB said, “We have been given 15 days for conducting the investigation, and we are on it. However, the victims are in the state of shock. Hence, we will have to wait for them to stabilise first and later continue with our probe.”

The enquiry will look into three aspects: cause of fire in consultation with Parab, reasons for the spread of the fire, illegal addition / alteration in the building beyond approved plans, if any.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Tardeo building, which was constructed eight years ago as part of a redevelopment project, continue to stay outside as the MFB has not allowed anyone to enter the building. The MFB has maintained that it will take at least one week to restore electricity of the housing society considering the electric wires in the housing society were completely burned due to the fire.

It was found on Saturday that the firefighting system of the building, including its sprinklers and alarms were non-operational. The building had also failed to submits its biannual fire safety audit.