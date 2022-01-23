Kamala building fire: One body remains unidentified, family seeks DNA test

Mumbai: On Sunday, doctors of BYL Nair Hospital conducted a post-mortem of a charred body, recovered from the Kamala building in Tardeo, where fire broke out on Saturday morning. The body still remains unidentified. However, the family of Kirit Kantharia, a 45-year-old resident of the building who has been missing since the tragic incident, has sought a DNA test before claiming the unidentified body.

Kirit’s brother Yogesh will visit the BYL Nair Hospital on Monday to give his blood samples for the DNA procedure. “We have conducted the autopsy and kept a molar tooth and femur bone which will be sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina along with the blood samples of the claimant,” said Dr Pawan Sable, head of the forensic department at the hospital.

The friends and relatives of the Kantharia family examined the CCTV footage of the Kamala building and a neighbouring building to check if Kirit had stepped out anywhere before the fire.

A relative said that he had some mental health issues. “We still have hopes,” said a relative Suketu Shah. “We don’t know if he went out somewhere before the fire. We just want to be sure before we claim the unidentified body. The DNA analysis will be helpful,” said Shah.

On Saturday, the doctors could ascertain that the unidentified body was of a male. However, since the body was in a completely charred condition, none of the relatives could complete the identification process.