Kamala building residents to remain out for at least a week

Mumbai: A day after the 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo was vacated due to level three fire that killed six and injured 24 people, residents of the building are unlikely to be allowed to occupy their flats for at least a week.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said that almost the entire electrical wiring of the building was destroyed in the fire, and it will take time to restore them. They have, however, allowed residents up to 10 floors to enter the building and take their belongings. Residents of 120 flats in the 20-storey building have been advised to stay away as severe dust and smoke still lingers on the upper floors of the building, which is hazardous. Therefore, they are staying with their relatives and nearby lodges.

It took five hours, 13 fire tenders and seven water tankers to douse the deadly flames, which was reported around 7.30am on Saturday.

As of Sunday, a total of six persons have been declared dead, eight are in critical condition, seven patients are discharged and 17 are admitted in total.

According to MFB officials, all the electric lines that ran through the duct were burnt completely, leaving the corridors and staircases covered with thick smoke. And the restoration of the electricity connection of the building will take time.

Hemant Parab, chief fire officer of the MFB said, “It will take around five to ten days for us to allow residents to go back and reside in the building. Currently, there is a lot of dust and it may cause harm to the residents if they are allowed to occupy the flats. Hence, we have not allowed residents to enter the building for now.”

Nanda Chavan, a resident of the building said, “I reside on the eighth floor and we were allowed to go up for 5-10 minutes and collect our belongings. However, those residing above 10th floor are not allowed to enter even for collecting their belongings as fire officials say it is not safe. We, like the majority of other residents, are now going to stay at our relatives place.”