mumbai news

Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage

Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drainage for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings; the issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34
An overflowing drainage outside a residential building in Kamothe. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO.

“Every morning, the drainage starts overflowing on the road in some areas of these Sectors from the roadside drainage chambers. The whole area stinks. This sewage overflow happens right in front of housing societies, due to which it becomes difficult for the residents to step out and step in as they have to walk through the sewage water. Sometimes, other vehicles pass by the sewage water, splashing it on others. Due to this, there have been quarrels as well,” Mangesh Aadhav, president of Kamothe Colony Forum, said.

According to the residents, every time they complain to the CIDCO, it sends a jet machine to clean and resolve the issue temporarily.

“From the third day, it is the same old story. The sewage overflow issue is the maximum during morning hours when the bathrooms are used the maximum. For the last six months, we have been following it up with CIDCO but there is no relief,” another resident said.

The latest letter written to CIDCO was on May 6 by Aadhav. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, a CIDCO spokesperson said, “The engineering department is working on repairing the leakage at the earliest.”

