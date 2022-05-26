Karvy Stock Broking CMD booked in cheating case
Mumbai The chairman and managing director of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) has been booked for allegedly cheating a 69-year-old Malabar Hill resident to the tune of ₹1.13 crore.
Earlier, on January 27, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested C Parthasarathy and G Hari Krishna, CFO of the Karvy Group in a ₹2,000 crore Security Scam.
According to the Worli police, the complaint has been lodged by Sunil Bhandari, a director of Ratnakar Impex Private Limited. According to Bhandari, in November 2019, he was approached by one Ramandeep Arora on behalf of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd., requesting him to trade and invest in shares through the broking firm for maximum profits.
As the office of Karvy was just beside his office at Mohatta Bhavan at Worli, Bhandari agreed to open a trading account and on the request of Arora even paid ₹1.13 crore via a cheque to invest in shares.
Later, when the trading account was not opened, Bhandari learnt that his form was rejected by the firm, so he started demanding the money back. However, he also came to know that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had already stopped Karvy from opening any further trading accounts, said a police officer.
Acting on the complaint, the police have booked C Parthasarthy under 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have just registered the offence and are looking into it,” said Anil Koli, senior police inspector of Worli police station.
Meanwhile, the ED had claimed In a statement in January that it arrested Parthasarathy, Krishna Hari under Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a money laundering case connected with the fraud committed through illegal diversion of clients’ securities by Karvy Stock Broking Ltd worth ₹2,873.82 crore and pledging of these securities with banks/ NBFCs for seeking loans and subsequent loan default.
The ED started money laundering investigation based on the FIR filed by HDFC Bank with CCS Hyderabad Police under various sections of IPC for defrauding HDFC Bank.
The agency had further said that it uncovered a complex web of transactions designed by the senior management of the Karvy Group to misuse the securities of their clients and to raise loans fraudulently which were then rotated via multiple related companies and diverted away from the stated purpose
-
Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area
The tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has started the work of putting up rate boards at various places around Sangam specifying the charges of the boats for hire. The fare of a boat to travel from Qila Ghat to Sangam has been fixed at ₹60, informed Prayagraj Mela Authority, OSD, Sant Kumar.
-
Industry bodies laud U.P. Budget 2022-23
Several trade and industry bodies lauded the U.P. Budget 2022-23 with chairman, U.P. Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Lalit Khaitan saying the budget was a step towards “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh clearly providing every opportunity required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth. The Indo American Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on presenting a visionary budget.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna
The state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna. The scheme will be implemented jointly by the Central and state governments, departments of women and child development, health and family welfare, elementary education and the National Health Mission. With the scheme, Himachal shall be able to improve the health parameters of NFHS-5 substantially in a time-bound manner.
-
Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert
Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.
-
Two lieutenants of Uddhav Thackeray on ED radar
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena's two key leaders, who are involved in running the affairs in the civic body and making preparations for the polls, are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency on Thursday raided seven properties of senior Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab, who is close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
