Kasba peth, Chinchwad by-poll live: Voting begins, reports ANI

Voting for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly byelections in Maharashtra is underway.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune city will witness a contest between the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls today: Prestige battle for Shiv Sena-BJP, MVA. 10 facts

Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, will see a contest between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP.

There are 2,75,428 registered voters in Kasba constituency. Chinchwad constituency has 5,68,954 registered voters.