Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kasba peth, Chinchwad by-poll live: Voting begins, reports ANI
Live

Kasba peth, Chinchwad by-poll live: Voting begins, reports ANI

mumbai news
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 07:20 AM IST

The bye-elections in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated because of the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.

Voting for Maharashtra’s Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls is underway. (Representative image)
ByHT News Desk

Voting for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly byelections in Maharashtra is underway.

Also Read | Sunday’s bypolls to determine course of Maharashtra’s politics for tomorrow

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune city will witness a contest between the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). 

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls today: Prestige battle for Shiv Sena-BJP, MVA. 10 facts

Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, will see a contest between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP. 

There are 2,75,428 registered voters in Kasba constituency. Chinchwad constituency has 5,68,954 registered voters.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 07:15 AM

    Voting for Maharashtra’s Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls begins

    Voting for Maharashtra’s Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls begins, reports ANI.

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 06:53 AM

    Preparations underway for bypoll

    Two assembly constituencies Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune district to go for bypoll today, preparations underway.

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 06:39 AM

    Maha bypolls: BJP does not distribute money to win, Cong-NCP insulting voters, says Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district.

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 06:28 AM

    Stage set for Pune assembly bypolls today

    Women, youth, and the migrant population will decide the fate of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad candidates in today’s (February 26) by-polls. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saw the by-polls as an issue of prestige, and leaders at the national and state levels from both parties actively participated in the campaign. Read here

  • Sun, 26 Feb 2023 06:18 AM

    Voting to begin at 7am

    Voting for the Kasba and Pimpri-Chinchwad assembly bypolls in Maharashtra will begin at 7am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai pune bjp uddhav thackeray
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.