Kasba peth, Chinchwad by-poll live: Voting begins, reports ANI
The bye-elections in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated because of the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.
Voting for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly byelections in Maharashtra is underway.
The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. The Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune city will witness a contest between the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, will see a contest between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP.
There are 2,75,428 registered voters in Kasba constituency. Chinchwad constituency has 5,68,954 registered voters.
Feb 26, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Voting for Maharashtra’s Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls begins
Voting for Maharashtra's Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls begins, reports ANI.
Feb 26, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Preparations underway for bypoll
Two assembly constituencies Chinchwad and Kasba Peth of Pune district to go for bypoll today, preparations underway.
Feb 26, 2023 06:39 AM IST
Maha bypolls: BJP does not distribute money to win, Cong-NCP insulting voters, says Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district.
Feb 26, 2023 06:28 AM IST
Stage set for Pune assembly bypolls today
Women, youth, and the migrant population will decide the fate of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad candidates in today’s (February 26) by-polls. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saw the by-polls as an issue of prestige, and leaders at the national and state levels from both parties actively participated in the campaign. Read here
Feb 26, 2023 06:18 AM IST
Voting to begin at 7am
Voting for the Kasba and Pimpri-Chinchwad assembly bypolls in Maharashtra will begin at 7am.