KCR-Uddhav meet a failed experiment, says ex-Maha CM Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed the Sunday meeting between Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, calling it a failed experiment.

Addressing a press conference in Aurangabad, the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly said, “Earlier too, these leaders had come ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, nothing came out of it. Such experiments (of unity of non-BJP parties) had been done in the past in several states but there was no effect.”

Fadnavis also said that it was not new for chief ministers of states to meet in this manner, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP leader added that during his stint as the chief minister from 2014-19, he had met K Chandrasekhar Rao. Fadnavis expressed confidence that BJP will soon become the leading party in Telangana.

The meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and KCR had added more fuel to the rumours about a possible anti-Modi front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Telangana chief minister also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in a separate meeting.

On Sunday, while Rao and Thackeray agreed on the need to bring a change, Sharad Pawar stressed the importance for all like-minded parties to come together to resolve issues such as agrarian crisis, unemployment, poverty.

However, neither of the above leaders spoke conspicuously about the formation of a third political front.

"We discussed the political situation, development issues being faced by the country after 75 years of independence," K Chandrasekhar Rao had said after meeting Sharad Pawar.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who attended the meeting between Rao and Thackeray said that there have been no such talks. “We never said that a political front would be formed without the Congress,” Raut added.