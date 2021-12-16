Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KDMC bags 2 awards for energy conservation

The Maharashtra Energy Development Agency announced two awards for Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for energy conservation; the civic body was awarded certificate of merit with first ranking in municipal sector and second ranking in hospital sector for civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation wins two awards for energy conservation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:04 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) announced two awards for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for energy conservation.

The civic body has been awarded a certificate of merit with first ranking in municipal sector and second ranking in hospital sector for civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital.

The work done by the KDMC includes installation of new power saving street lights by removing old ones, making it mandatory for housing societies to have solar panels in which 1,910 buildings have installed them and opting for electric buses in the future.

Under the 16th energy conservation award by MEDA for saving energy in municipal, building and hospital sectors, entries were allowed from all municipal corporations.

KDMC’s electric department, under the guidance of KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, and city engineer, Sapna Koli, has sent the details of street lights, water supply, sewage treatment in September.

