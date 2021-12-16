Home / Cities / Mumbai News / KDMC bags 2 awards for energy conservation
mumbai news

KDMC bags 2 awards for energy conservation

The Maharashtra Energy Development Agency announced two awards for Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for energy conservation; the civic body was awarded certificate of merit with first ranking in municipal sector and second ranking in hospital sector for civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation wins two awards for energy conservation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation wins two awards for energy conservation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) announced two awards for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for energy conservation.

The civic body has been awarded a certificate of merit with first ranking in municipal sector and second ranking in hospital sector for civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital.

The work done by the KDMC includes installation of new power saving street lights by removing old ones, making it mandatory for housing societies to have solar panels in which 1,910 buildings have installed them and opting for electric buses in the future.

Under the 16th energy conservation award by MEDA for saving energy in municipal, building and hospital sectors, entries were allowed from all municipal corporations.

KDMC’s electric department, under the guidance of KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, and city engineer, Sapna Koli, has sent the details of street lights, water supply, sewage treatment in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out