Thane, A preliminary probe into the death of a critically-ill woman patient at a civic hospital in Thane district has indicted some members of staff and ambulance drivers for serious lapses and delay in medical treatment. KDMC takes strict action against indicted staff after woman patient dies due to ambulance delay

Two days after Savita Birajdar died at the Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan East, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has issued show-cause notices and either suspended or relieved from duty the staff indicted in the inquiry, a release stated on Wednesday night.

Birajdar, who suffered a paralytic stroke and brain haemorrhage, died on Monday, apparently after an ambulance driver didn't act swiftly to shift her to another hospital, her family members alleged on Tuesday.

The patient was made to wait for nearly five hours at the hospital due to the reluctance of the ambulance driver, they claimed.

In the wake of the incident, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal issued show-cause notices to the hospital's doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, and administrative staff.

"It is deeply unfortunate that a woman lost her life in a municipal hospital due to the lack of basic ambulance services," he said.

According to a late-night press release issued by KDMC Additional Commissioner Harshal Gaikwad, a preliminary enquiry by the Medical Health Department concluded that serious lapses by hospital staff and ambulance drivers directly contributed to the delay in medical treatment and the patient's death on May 5.

Contracted doctor Dr. Umesh Patel had examined the patient and referred her to a specialist physician Dr. Nishikant Sharma, who advised immediate neurologist consultation at either KEM Hospital or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital .

A written referral was issued by 2 PM , and her family was asked to arrange an ambulance. Despite this, the ambulance service was delayed until 3:10 PM. During the transfer, her health deteriorated, forcing staff to bring her back to the casualty ward, the KDMC stated.

"The ambulance driver, Maruti Nikam, left to refill diesel during the crisis. Upon re-examination of the patient, doctors could not detect a pulse or blood pressure. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation , oxygen, and emergency injections like Atropine and Adrenaline were administered, but Savita was declared dead at 3:45 PM, it stated.

The inquiry report indicted drivers Harishchandra Yeshwantrao and Pramod Lasure for delaying the shifting the patient. Driver Maruti Nikam took the ambulance for fuel without authorisation, it said.

Nurse Namita Bhoye and Sister-in-Charge Jayshree Raikar failed to escalate the matter to the Chief Medical Officer, whereas Dr. Patel did not follow up on the referral or notify higher medical authorities.

The KDMC suspended Raikar and drivers Nikam, Lasure, and Yeshwantrao, while relieving contractual doctor Umesh Patel and nurse Namita Bhoye from duty. Show Cause notices were issued to the Chief Medical Officer and Medical Health Officer of Rukminibai Hospital.

Earlier in the day, civic commissioner Goel paid a surprise visit to the hospital in the morning and reviewed the functioning.

Disguised as a regular patient, he inspected the Outpatient Department , checked staff attendance, and found that the OPD had not started on time, the KDMC stated.

He has issued fresh directives, including mandatory biometric attendance tied to salary, digital inventory system for medicines, immediate commencement of gynaecology and maternity OPDs, weekly surprise inspections, and disciplinary action for future delays.

The death of the woman patient triggered public outrage.

Political leaders visited the hospital and the municipal headquarters, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the administrative lapses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.