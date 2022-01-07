Kenya returnee booked in Ulhasnagar for not following quarantine protocols after testing positive for Omicron

The Vithalwadi police have registered a case against a man under Section 188 after he returned from Kenya with his family in mid-December but did not follow any of the quarantine protocols.

Instead, he travelled to Punjab, Amritsar, Delhi and Kashmir. Along with his two family members, he has now tested positive with the Omicron variant.

On December 17, a family of four – a couple and their two children – came back from Kenya. Accordingly, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation got the list of travellers and they went to their home to conduct their tests.

The department took their sample for RT-PCR and Omicron tests but before the report came, the family went for a trip. On December 21, they tested positive while the genome sequencing detected Omicron variant in the couple and the son whereas the daughter was only Covid positive. When the corporation officials went to their home to check their quarantine facility, they found that the family had gone for a trip.

A Vithalwadi police officer said, “The corporation officials called the man and asked them to self-quarantine wherever they are but later, through some investigation, officials found the family has been roaming around Vaishno Devi, Amritsar and other tourist places without following any pandemic rules. They returned on December 31 and still continued to do the same. Therefore, the corporation officials came to file complaints against the family member. We have registered a case against the man under Section 188 and 51B of IPC.”