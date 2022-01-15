Kharegaon ROB in Kalwa inaugurated; motorists heave sigh of relief

Thousands of commuters and pedestrians who have been forced to cross the Kharegaon level-crossing can now heave a sigh of relief. The Kharegaon Rail Over Bridge was finally inaugurated on Saturday after missing several deadlines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inauguration, however, was surrounded by a lot of political drama with both NCP and Shiv Sena leaders taking credit for the work.

The issue of the bridge was stuck for over two decades owing to several permissions from various authorities. The bridge was first proposed in 2000, approved in 2008 and the work began in 2014.

The ₹38Cr ROB was proposed to close the railway gate at Kharegaon, which the residents of Kalwa had to cross to reach Kalwa Railway Station, leading to accidents. The motorists, too, had to wait for a long while to cross this railway line. The ROB is constructed by Thane Municipal Corporation and the Railway authorities together.

The bridge was inaugurated by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, and State Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad. Awhad said, “The real development in Kalwa began in 2009 when I was elected as an MLA here. Till then, there was not even a proper road in Kharegaon. Now there are no potholes on the roads in Kalwa. We have set an example through the development in Kalwa.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shinde added, “Taking the credit of the bridge should be avoided as every party and every agency has worked towards completion of the bridge. The important thing is people now have the bridge which will save hundreds of lives every year. We have never stopped funds for the development of Kalwa and Mumbra. Funds were provided without thinking about who is in power in these suburbs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON