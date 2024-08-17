Kharghar Coastal Road gets CRZ clearance

Navi Mumbai: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Navi Mumbai, CIDCO’s Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR) project has received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. It is expected to ensure integrated and seamless inter-nodal connectivity between Kharghar - Belapur and Nerul Nodes along with fast connectivity to economic drivers like the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and other mega projects in the region. HT Image

The CRZ regulations are intended to protect the coastal environment and marine ecosystem while also considering sustainable development.

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) accorded CRZ clearance on August 9 for the construction of KCR. It had earlier received Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approval. CIDCO will now approach the high court for permission to cut mangroves.

The planning agency has planned KCR from Jalmarg, sector 16 in Kharghar to sector 11 in CBD Belapur. It also includes the balance link between sector 15 of CBD Belapur the Water Transport Terminal in Nerul.

KCR will be 9.678 km long of which 6.96 km is to be newly developed. The project was estimated to cost ₹272 crore. The cost is likely to be revised due to planned changes in design and other factors.

“E-tenders for the project were called in March 2019 on a design-built basis. A greenfield project, the Kharghar-Belapur-Nerul Coastal Road is an urban arterial road with a grade-separated interchange over the Sion Panvel expressway. It will provide a new link to decongest the Sion-Panvel (SP) highway,” said Priya Ratambe, CIDCO public relations officer.

She added, “KCR will provide speedy access to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Housing behind Kharghar station and also alternative access to International Corporate Park, Golf Course, FIFA standard Centre of Excellence, PMAY Housing at Taloja besides being an alternative to SP Highway for Nerul, Belapur, Kharghar nodes and to the new areas of Taloja, Navde and ahead.”

Why is the project important?

The coastal road will play an important role in boosting the economic growth of the region. Improved connectivity will bring in new investments and skilled manpower and connectivity will be seamless. It will not just be easy access to the airport but also fuel growth centres in the region which is witnessing several opportunities.

-Vasant Bhadra, president, Builders Association of Navi Mumbai

The coastal road is much needed to ensure there is optimum usage of mega projects like Atal Setu, the airport, metro etc. They will lead to scaling the overall quality of life in the region where living will be a unique experience thanks to easy accessibility to all nearby areas.

-Chirag Shah, president-elect, Builders Association of Navi Mumbai – Raigad