Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported.
Cops said, the arrested accused, identified as Mukesh Singh (26), has claimed that he wanted money for his marriage and therefore, he kidnapped the toddler and demanded ransom from the supervisor of the construction site.
Singh was working as a security guard at the Nadiadwala Compound in Malad (west) for the past four years. Since the labourers also stayed there, their children played near the security cabins and had become friendly with Singh, and he was often seen taking them out for chocolates and treats.
On Tuesday, at 8pm, Singh promised to give the three-year-old boy chocolate and took him out. He did not return. At about 10pm, Singh called the supervisor at the construction site and demanded an amount of ₹50,000 for releasing the child. The child’s parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
The police tried tracing Singh’s phone but it was switched off. They began tracking the phone of Singh’s friend, who stayed at the security cabins with Singh and worked at a site in Dahisar (East).
After getting the call data of Singh’s friend, police found out that he had been receiving phone calls frequently from several unknown numbers. Cops traced these numbers to vegetable vendors and auto drivers from Borivali and Dahisar areas. “On tracing the calls, we got a hint of Singh’s movement and found that he had been travelling towards Dahisar. We then contacted Singh’s friend who revealed that he had been with him along with the child,” said Dhananjay Lingade, senior police inspector of Malad police station.
The police then laid a trap and arrested Singh from Dattapada in Dahisar on Wednesday and rescued the child. Singh was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody for three days.
-
Ludhiana | 25-year-old arrested for stealing ₹35,000 from scooter
The CIA-1 staff and Daresi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing ₹35,000 from the dickey of a scooter parked outside a bank in Sundar Nagar on May 9. The accused, identified as Amit Verma alias Gora of MIG Flats, Dugri, was nabbed near Mini Secretariat on the basis of a tip-off. A case had been registered based on the complaint of a trader Sunil Kumar.
-
Advocate’s organ donation leads to Mumbai’s first small bowel transplant
Mumbai: After being declared brain dead by doctors, advocate Reena Bansode's family decided to give a new lease of life to four critically ill patients by consenting to donate her organs. The gesture marked an organ donation from a public hospital after more than two years and it also led to Mumbai's first small bowel transplant early on Thursday. Despite all efforts, her condition did not improve and doctors eventually declared her brain dead.
-
Azam Khan granted interim bail, likely to be released today or tomorrow
LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is likely to be released from Sitapur jail on Friday or Saturday, after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in a cheating case on Thursday, saying it was a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief. Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing, against him in Rampur.
-
Transport commissioner’s office to RTOs: Take action against e-bike manufacturers for selling high-voltage batteries
Amid rising cases of electric bikes exploding and catching fire, the transport commissioner's office has directed Regional Transport Offices to monitor and take action against e-bikes manufacturers selling high-voltage batteries for the vehicles. Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne has directed the RTOs to register complaints with the police against e-bike manufacturers for modification. A special drive for the inspection of such vehicles has been launched.
-
Punjab farmers stocking up wheat in hopes to sell at higher price later
There is a gap of 12-13 lakh tonnes of wheat that has not reached the grain markets for procurement in Punjab and is believed to have been stocked up by farmers in anticipation of fetching a higher price in the open market at a later stage. Reportedly, some portion of wheat has been bought by traders directly from farmers, which secretary food and supplies, Punjab, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh refused to confirm.
