Kirit Somaiya claims CM’s kin linked to accused in bulletproof jacket scam
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law of having business links with a contractor who was accused of supplying faulty bulletproof jackets to Mumbai police, which had become an issue amid the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Somaiya alleged that Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar has business relations with a company in which Bimal Agarwal, an accused of supplying faulty bulletproof vests to the police, was a partner.
“Agarwal is a partner in Samarth Erectors and Developers (SED) along with Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav’s son Yatin. Thackeray’s brother-in-law Patankar had purchased TDR (transferable development rights) from SED, the company which bought a Malabar Hill project for redevelopment for ₹80 crore a month ago,” Somaiya said in a press conference.
Producing a registered partnership deed, Somaiya said Yashwant Jadhav’s son Yatin is a partner with Bimal Agarwal and his brother Kishor in SED.
He also produced a certificate issued by BMC to show the purchase of TDR. He said that Thackerays should clarify their business partnership with Yashwant Jadhav, former standing committee chairman in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Jadhav and his family are charged with amassing disproportionate property and have faced action by Income Tax.
“Agarwal is out of the prison on bail in the case he is facing for the faulty vests. He is facing a total of three criminal cases,” Somaiya said.
Patankar could not be reached for his comments.
The faulty jackets had sparked controversy as some of the officers were wearing those and fell to the bullets of terrorists in the 2008 terror attack.
Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut ridiculed Somaiya’s allegations. “He [Somaiya] is an accused in the INS Vikrant scam. He out of [anticipatory] bail. He should not be taken seriously,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Somaiya and his son Neil were accused of collecting money to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from going to the scrapyard but not submitting the same to the government. The police are investigating the case.
-
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs worth ₹30,000 crore at WEF
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth over ₹30,000 crore during the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. As many as 23 MoUs were signed for investment in sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, information technology, data centres, textiles, food processing, packaging, paper and pulp, and steel. A delegation, including state industries minister Subhash Desai, energy minister Nitin Raut and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, is presently in Davos.
-
Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA govt over failure to restore OBC quota
Mumbai: Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has once again trained guns against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi over the Other Backward Class reservation and said that the Maharashtra government failed to do what the Madhya Pradesh government did. Fadnavis said that the BJP will not keep quiet unless the reservation was restored. Fadnavis was addressing the Maharashtra state executive meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
-
Delhi engineer’s body traced near Duke’s Point in Lonavla
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker's body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke's Point in Lonavla during the morning hours. The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
-
Accusations, rebuttals as SP, BJP spar in UP Assembly
The state assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government ministers of becoming arrogant and using questionable language in the House after their victory in 2022 polls. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign had led to the BJP's victory in the poll or else its candidates would have lost deposits in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Jail officials delaying treatment to all Elgar Parishad case accused: Sagar Gorkhe writes to HM
Sagar Gorkhe, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has written to state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil alleging that Taloja jail authorities are discriminating against several accused in the case and deliberately delaying medical treatment to them even though they are suffering from several serious ailments. In the letter dated May 20, Gorkhe said that he is suffering from backache, severe joint pain and skin allergy.
