Kolhapur first to offer property tax rebates under state EV Policy

This step is being taken in Kolhapur under the recently notified Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 and was announced by the state minister for transport, Satej Patil on Thursday
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation becomes the first to offer concessions in property tax for housing societies and individuals setting up electric charging stations. (Rahul Raut/)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:40 PM IST
ByPrayag Arora-Desai

Mumbai Kolhapur has become the first city in Maharashtra to offer individuals and housing societies concessions on property tax for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles.

This step is being taken under the recently notified Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 and was announced by the state minister for transport, Satej Patil on Thursday. Other cities are expected to follow suit, including Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Aurangabad.

“Kolhapur Municipal Corporation becomes the first to offer concessions in property tax for housing societies and individuals setting up electric charging stations... Recently, Maharashtra Govt. launched the EV Policy, with the primary objective to accelerate the adoption of BEVs in the state so that they contribute to 10% of new vehicle registrations by 2025. Kolhapur wants to lead by example in implementing this policy,” Patil tweeted.

A spokesperson for the minister confirmed to Hindustan Times that the tax concessions would be made available starting immediately, and can be availed either by shared housing facilities (such as co-operative housing societies) as well as individuals residing within the Kolhapur municipal limits.

“If an individual sets up an electric vehicle charging station on their property for personal use, they will be entitled to the two per cent rebate on property tax provided that the station is made available for commercial use as well. For co-operative housing societies, the rebate being provided is five per cent,” the spokesperson said.

Maharashtra’s EV policy, which was first tabled in July this year, also provides a range of other SoPs for consumers who purchase EVs. These include subsidised vehicle costs, discounts for early adopters, exemption from road tax and registration fees.

The policy aims to incentivise the purchase of 100,000 electric two-wheelers, 15,000 e-autos, 10,000 cars, 20,000 goods carriers (both three and four-wheelers and 1,000 e-buses. On the supply side, the state has proposed to incentivise as many as 15,500 public and semi-public EV charging stations across Maharashtra.

