Kolhapur model for the local polls?

What happened at the election of the chairperson of Kolhapur District Milk Producers Federation, popularly known by its milk brand, Gokul, has grabbed attention in political circles. The federation is a major cooperative of milk producer farmers in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, with an annual turnover of over ₹3,000 crore. The control over Gokul comes with significant political influence in the region. For two decades, it was controlled by local political heavyweight Mahadev Mahadik. His son Dhananjay is BJP Rajya Sabha MP and another son Amal is an BJP MLA. The anti-Mahadik front of local politicians, comprising mainly of Congress leader Satej Patil and NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, wrested power from him four years ago. The election for Gokul’s chairperson was due again and Mahayuti leaders at the The federation is a major cooperative of milk producer farmers in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, with an annual turnover of over ₹ 3,000 crore. (representative picture. Credit: Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd./LinkedIn

instance of Mahadiks used their influence to get a pro-Mahayuti candidate elected at the helm. The outgoing chairman Arun Dengle rallied his strength behind Shiv Sena. The leaders of the front sprang a surprise by getting Mushrif’s son Navid elected unopposed for the post. Though Mushrif is now with Mahayuti, Patil’s aides say he chose to throw his weight behind Mushrif’s son to keep the Mahadiks away from the control of Gokul.

The development surprised many in political circles but also underlined the fact that local calculations matter in local level politics—whether it is in cooperative units or local self-government bodies. It is an indication of what may happen in the elections to Zilla Parishads or district councils to be held after the monsoon. When it comes to the local politics in rural Maharashtra, party lines often blur and local calculations prevail.

Social justice minister Shirsat’s trouble

Social justice minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat is also in the news because of his son but for the wrong reasons. First, Shirsat’s son Siddhant was accused of harassment and threats by a woman who claimed that she had married him. After sending a legal notice to Siddhant, the woman backtracked and said she had no complaints against the former. Just as Shirsat was heaving a sigh of relief, Opposition leader in the legislative council Ambadas Danve questioned the process of auctioning a hotel in Aurangabad. Siddhant’s company won the auction to buy the property for ₹67 crore. On Saturday, Danve said Siddhant had declared ₹59 lakh annual income in his tax return and asked how could he mobilise ₹67 crore to buy the hotel. He also demanded that Shirsat disclose the names of Siddhant’s four partners. An irked Shirsat insisted that Siddhant took a loan for the deal and also wondered aloud, in Shiv Sena style, “Shouldn’t Marathi manoos get into business?”

Raut’s message to Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut surely knows how to keep his recently published book, Narkatla Swarg (heaven in hell) in focus. The book is based on his 100-day stay in Arthur Road prison because of an Enforcement Directorate case against him. He sent copies of his book to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray along with personal letters that he posted on his social media handles. “I know you love reading so I am sending this book,” he wrote to Fadnavis and Thackeray.

For Shinde, though, his message was different. “You will definitely like my attempt to tell the people that you can retain your self-respect without bowing down to the excesses of BJP sponsored agencies such as ED and CBI,” Raut has written in the letter sent to Shinde alongwith the book. He has also caustically pointed out that Shinde was a witness to his struggle against BJP and central government agencies. Whether Shinde took a peek at the book or not is anybody’s guess.

Munde finds solace in Vipassana

Former minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who was in the eye of a storm following the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which led to him losing his ministerial berth, is attending a Vipassana meditation course in Igatpuri. The chances of Munde returning to the state cabinet are slim, with the recent inclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal in his place. He is also suffering from Bell’s Palsy, a neurological disorder that affects facial muscles. “He has done the right thing. He will get some peace of mind,” remarked Dhananjay’s cousin and environment minister Pankaja Munde when she was asked about the meditation course.

Helping hand

A video of Pragati, a teenager who was wondering how her father could pay her school fees after their onion crop was damaged in the rains, went viral last week. The Darekar family was in tears as their crop was completely destroyed due to the rains. Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar reached out to the family and sent a cheque of ₹1 lakh to the family in Beed for Pragati’s education. He also told the family to reach out to him if they needed anything more.