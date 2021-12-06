Kovind pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort

Mumbai The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day tour of Maharashtra, visited Raigad Fort on Monday and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The President will visit the Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune on Tuesday and will present President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The President said that he considered himself fortunate for getting an opportunity to pay his respect to Shivaji Maharaj and the visit is like a pilgrimage for him. “Under the able leadership of Shivaji Maharaj, the glory of the entire region increased while patriotic feelings re-emerged. The character of Shivaji Maharaj has been described very effectively in the 19th century Sanskrit work ‘Shivraj-Vijayah’. This book could be translated into various Indian languages so that people, especially the younger generation, can get acquainted with the great personality and unique work of Maharaj.”

Kovind arrived at Pune airport in an Indian Air Force chopper on Monday. He was welcomed by Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, minister of state for protocol Aditi Tatkare at the airport.

In deference to peoples’ sentiments, the President’s chopper landed at the foothill of Raigad Fort. “The President used the ropeway and walked the remaining path up the hill. He visited the historic coronation site of Shivaji Maharaj and paid tributes at the Samadhi,” a statement issued by the press information bureau stated.