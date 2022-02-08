Lack of school buses make students reluctant about physical classes

Mumbai Even as schools open their door nearly two weeks ago, the lack of transport facilities has been an issue for many.

While on one hand school bus owners are complaining about irregular school hours and erratic shifts, leading to financial strain, parents have highlighted how most of them cannot start physical classes unless schools commence as per regular timings and buses start plying regularly.

For 38-year-old Harshada Shinde, managing her six-year-old daughter who studies in Ryan International School, Malad and balancing work calls and meetings is turning out to be a big task. Before the pandemic, her daughter Sahana Shinde would be at the daycare after school. “The only reason I have opted for online classes is that there is no way that I can drop and pick up my daughter to and from school. With no school buses in the picture, offline classes is becoming difficult to opt for,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, for children who stay far from their respective schools, lack of school buses is a bigger problem. For instance, many children who reside in Mulund, study in schools situated in Thane or Airoli. As a result, they are failing to attend physical classes.

“School bus is a safe and affordable option because taking autos to and from school becomes twice as expensive. Also, school hours for physical classes don’t extend more than three hours, so parents are unsure about sending their children all the way for such less time,” said Santosh Poojary (43), a resident of Mulund.

School bus owners highlighted how it’s difficult for them to ply buses for such short and irregular hours. “It is not just about travelling such long distances for separate shifts, because we can divide our fleet into batches to cover all students and schools. But in that case, affordability becomes an issue because at present, a school bus is running on a particular route with just three or five students instead of 40-45 and this makes it difficult to bear the maintenance cost of the bus,” said Denise Sequeria, president, School Bus Owners Association (SBOA), Thane District.

At present, less than 20% of private school buses are plying regularly, said SBOA. “International schools are situated nearly 8-10 km away from residences of some children, whereas, in the case of ICSE and CBSE schools, the schools are situated within 2-4 km of residence. In any case, school buses are running 15-20 kilometres to and from the school for just five children. How will we afford the fuel and maintenance cost?” asked Anil Garg, president of SBOA.

“Schools need to bring back normal hours; government needs to intervene,” he added.

In the last two weeks, several parent groups have demanded for normalcy in schools, especially in case of non-state board schools who are still conducting physical classes only once or twice a week.

“Despite having SOPs in place, several private schools are resisting reopening of schools at 50% capacity and making excuses instead. We request the government to once again send a clear direction to institutes to follow guidelines,” states a letter made public last week by members of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) and Parents Association of Mumbai (PMA) addressed to the chief minister, as well as Mumbai civic authorities.