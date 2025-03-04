Menu Explore
Ladki Bahin instalment to be credited ahead of Women’s Day

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 07:42 AM IST

The scheme provides ₹1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 from families with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh. Speaking at the state legislature, Tatkare emphasised the government’s commitment to the scheme

The instalment for February 2025 under the Ladki Bahin scheme will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts by March 7, just ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced.

The scheme provides 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 from families with an annual income of less than 2.5 lakh. Speaking at the state legislature, Tatkare emphasised the government’s commitment to the scheme.

“The process will begin on March 5, ensuring the February instalment reaches beneficiaries by March 7. The March instalment will also be credited before the end of the month,” she said. Dismissing opposition claims that the scheme might be discontinued, Tatkare reaffirmed that Ladki Bahin will continue.

