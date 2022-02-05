Laptop thief arrested by CBD Belapur police

An accused who allegedly stole laptops and other valuables from parked vehicles, and is wanted in six different cases, has been arrested by the CBD Belapur police.

The accused, identified as Ravindra Santlal Gaud (39), was caught red-handed last week by the police when he broke the glass of two cars parked in Sector 15 of CBD Belapur and stole two laptops from the car.

Gaud, a resident of Chikuwadi area of Mankhurd, had broken the window panes of complainant Suryakant Bal’s car parked on the road in front of Amity International School and stole his laptop. He then smashed the glass of Narendra Patil’s XUV parked in front of Naga Gana Patil Garden and stole a Dell laptop bag through the window. While breaking the second window, he also got injured with the car’s broken glass.

“He was spotted by police on patrol in the area as he was about to flee with the two stolen laptops. The police chased the accused and caught him,” Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I, said.

CBD Sector 15 has a large number of hotels, bars and pubs that attract a large number of visitors. The number of visitors is especially high on weekends and holidays. Due to lack of parking space, the motorists tend to park the vehicles on the roadside, leading to such thefts. Senior police inspector Anil Patil of CBD Belapur police station had, hence, increased the patrolling in the area.

Valuables worth ₹5.60 lakh were seized from Gaud. The accused had committed four such thefts in Belapur in 2021 and two in 2022. In 2020, he had committed two similar crimes and one in 2015 in Vashi for which he was previously arrested.

“Prima facie, he seems to be operating alone but we are investigating if he has any accomplices as well,” an officer added.