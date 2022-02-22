Last leg of Mumbai-Uran network may be open to public in Sept

MUMBAI Work on the 14.6 km-long last legs of the fourth suburban railway corridor on the Mumbai suburban network between Belapur and Uran has begun, which may open for passengers in September 2022.

After the railway line is completed, the railway corridor will facilitate a direct commute between Mumbai and Uran and will connect to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The Central Railway, which is undertaking the laying of the railway lines and construction of the new railway stations, plans to complete the majority of the work before monsoon this year.

The first phase of 12.4 km between Belapur and Kharkopar railway lines was opened for passengers in November 2018. The project has been allocated ₹150 crore in the union budget for 2022-2023.

Construction of three crucial bridges between Belapur and Uran has been completed. They have also constructed three of the four road over bridges. Out of the nine railway stations required between Kharkopar and Uran, three have been completed and the remaining construction is going on. Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran railway stations are stations under construction.

“Work on the project is in the progressive stage and will be completed soon. The deadline is September 2022 and the construction work is in an advanced stage,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway.

The Central Railway received 4.067 hectares of forest land required for the construction of the suburban railway corridor in August 2021 by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). A total of 188 hectares of land was required for the construction of the suburban railways corridor.

Belapur- Uran suburban railway line received sanction in 1967. The estimated cost of the project is ₹1,782 crore and is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis of which 66 per cent is being borne by CIDCO and 33 per cent by Central Railways.