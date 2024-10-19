Edit Profile
    Mumbai News Live Updates Today October 19, 2024 : Local train derails at Kalyan station near Mumbai; no one hurt, rail services disrupted

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 19, 2024 12:59 AM IST
    Stay tuned for Mumbai real-time updates, top news, breaking stories and headlines from Mumbai. Catch up on the most significant news for October 19, 2024.
    Latest news on October 19, 2024: A Titwala to CSMT local train had one coach derail at Kalyan station on Friday.
    Get all the latest updates and breaking news from Mumbai on politics, economics, traffic updates, and more all right here. This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 19, 2024 12:59 AM IST

    Mumbai News LIVE: Local train derails at Kalyan station near Mumbai; no one hurt, rail services disrupted

    • The derailment occurred at 9 pm when the Titwala-CSMT train went off track at platform number 2, disrupting the mainline.
    Mumbai News Live Updates Today October 19, 2024 : Local train derails at Kalyan station near Mumbai; no one hurt, rail services disrupted
