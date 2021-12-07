Legal opinions divided on SC staying OBC reservation

Mumbai: A day after Supreme Court stayed 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) in local body polls, legal opinion is divided on whether the state would receive relief if it moves the Supreme Court to review its decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty held a review meeting on Tuesday to examine the options available to the government in the wake of the apex court’s order that only stayed local body elections in seats reserved for OBC candidates. The court further said that the government should have collected empirical data as before providing OBC reservation in local body elections in keeping with its order from March 4.

Legal experts said that the state has little option left to restore the reservation.

“The legal opinion was against the Ordinance as it goes against the spirit of SC order in K Krishnamurthy case in March this year. The Ordinance has been stayed for the state government’s failure to collate the empirical data which was like pre-condition to the reservation. Unfortunately the state government could not progress on the data even after issuing the order of the appointment of MSBCC on June 29. Even if the state government requested for the relief from the stay, the top court is unlikely to concede,” an official from law and judiciary department who did not wish to be named, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal however said that the state is looking to move the court for revising its order.

“The three tests laid down by the court have been fulfilled and the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission has been appointed and it will start collecting the empirical data soon. We are however consulting the legal experts and will move court for revision [of the order],” he said.

“The local body elections are being held in other states based on the ordinance issued on the similar lines we did. The ordinances issued by them are not stayed. We are also going to request the apex court to allow us to hold the polls as per the schedule subject to the submission of the OBC certificate later in due time. We expect the relief during the next hearing on December 13; 54% of the population of the state cannot be deprived of their political reservation just for technical reasons,” Bhujbal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The triple tests for providing reservation are: establish a Commission to conduct rigorous empirical inquiry; specify proportion of reservation in light of the Commission’s recommendations; ensure reservation does not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats with SCs/STs/OBC quotas taken together.

A government official said that collecting empirical data will take time as the state government is expected to change the terms of reference framed for the MSBCC appointed to collect the data. “We are tweaking it to keep in the spirit of the SC order in the K Krishnamurthy case. As such the empirical data needs to be collected through ‘rigorous investigation’ of the communities which are deprived from the political benefits. The collection of such data may take years together,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that the state government is expected to argue in the apex court that it has the interim data collected by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and the one collected by National Sample Survey Office. The data collated by Gokhale Institute was taken while when reservation was given to the Maratha community four years ago.

Meanwhile, State Election Commission stayed the polls to seats from OBC quota in the local bodies which are scheduled to be held on December 21.

On September 21, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government passed the Ordinance amending two laws that govern rural and municipal local bodies, after the SC on March 4 struck down political reservation for OBC candidates in local body elections. The SC had held the reservation exceeding 50% cap unconstitutional and directed the state to conduct an empirical study on the socio-economic backwardness of OBC communities before deciding on the quantum of reservation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision comes days ahead of polls to be conducted in 104 district council seats and 210 panchayat samitis seats in in Bhandara and Gondia, as well as 1,802 seats in 106 nagar panchyats (that govern smaller towns) and four seats in municipal corporations across the state. Another 7,000 seats from 4500 gram panchayats are also going to poll on December 21. In all, 413 seats from district councils, panchayat samitis, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations are reserved for OBCs.

The SC’s Monday order is a major setback to the MVA government as OBC communities have blamed the state government for its failure to act in time.

“There is a lack of coordination between all concerned departments and the key community leaders. We could not release even ₹5 crore of ₹435 crore demanded by the MSBCC to set up infrastructure and logistic for the collection of data even six months after its constitution. Karnataka had spent ₹150 crore for such collection a few years ago. All the three ruling parties will have to pay a heavy political price in the upcoming local body elections,” a senior minister who did not wish to be named, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government released the funds of crores of rupees for the Maratha community, but dragged its feet when it comes to the releasing of the funds for OBCs,” Chandrakant Bavkar, president, OBC Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, said.

Hari Narke, a former member of MSBCC, said that there was lack of coordination between four departments which are concerned to the OBC reservation. “The commission has not been given manpower, funds and it has hampered the work of the commission. It is unfortunate that the ruling parties are indifferent while the Opposition BJP is acting against the interest of the OBCs.”