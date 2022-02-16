Leopard cub found with head stuck in jar recovers from dehydration

MUMBAI: The leopard cub, who was on Tuesday rescued 48 hours after he was found with his head stuck in a water jar at Goregaon village in Maharashtra’s Thane district, has recovered from dehydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The cub drank water, ate chicken, and is now back to normal after dehydration. He was dehydrated after his head was stuck for almost two days. He is under care at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Rescue Centre,” said the park’s assistant commissioner (wildlife), Shailesh Pethe.

Thane forest officials, a team from the park, NGOs, and local residents rescued the cub.

Gajendra Hire, Thane’s deputy forest conservator, said when they traced the cub, he was very active. “On the second day of the rescue operation, we involved the local people, especially the youngsters, who are well versed with the area. The area is bushy and it was difficult to trace the cub without knowing the place better.”

Rais Khan, 65, a local resident who was among over 80 people to join the rescue operation on Monday, said this is for the first time they saw a cub. “It was scary for most. We were not sure if the cub was alone. We joined the rescue operation with the forest officials as the area is bushy...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khan said the cub was roaming in the hilly region on private land and locals saw him for the first time on Sunday evening. “Some who passed by shot his video which went viral on social media.”

Hire said the cub was first taken to a hospital, where he was tranquillised. “We managed to remove the jar. He was in search of water. That is how he ended up getting his head stuck in the jar.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON