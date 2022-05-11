Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana

Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra.

The civic body had already issued a notice to the hospital and questioned them why was photography allowed in the MRI room.

“On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.

As per the complaint, when the MP was admitted to the hospital for neck and back pain on May 6, the doctors had advised her to undergo an MRI scan and certain other tests. At around 10 pm, her husband MLA Ravi Rana, one security guard and one more person were present in the radiology department on the ground floor.

“The person in the white shirt took the photos while she was at the MRI machine and forwarded it to several people,” said the complaint.

As per rule, no metal objects or electronic accessories are allowed near the MRI machine. The complaint further stated that a board with the words ‘No photography, No videography’ was also there in the room.

“The said person has violated the rules of the hospital,” said Gaud’s statement.

The hospital has further submitted the CCTV footage to the police for investigation.

Several Shiv Sena leaders had questioned the hospital management about how pictures could be clicked and circulated while she was in the MRI room