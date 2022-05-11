Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra.
The civic body had already issued a notice to the hospital and questioned them why was photography allowed in the MRI room.
“On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
As per the complaint, when the MP was admitted to the hospital for neck and back pain on May 6, the doctors had advised her to undergo an MRI scan and certain other tests. At around 10 pm, her husband MLA Ravi Rana, one security guard and one more person were present in the radiology department on the ground floor.
“The person in the white shirt took the photos while she was at the MRI machine and forwarded it to several people,” said the complaint.
As per rule, no metal objects or electronic accessories are allowed near the MRI machine. The complaint further stated that a board with the words ‘No photography, No videography’ was also there in the room.
“The said person has violated the rules of the hospital,” said Gaud’s statement.
The hospital has further submitted the CCTV footage to the police for investigation.
Several Shiv Sena leaders had questioned the hospital management about how pictures could be clicked and circulated while she was in the MRI room
-
PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador
“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia's aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union ambassador Ugo Astuto.
-
‘Conservation fee’ can’t be levied on projects outside eco-sensitive zones, says HC
The Bombay high court has struck down the demand of ₹4 crore from a developer in Thane, saying the forest department could not levy a “conservation fee” on commercial activities outside the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) surrounding national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Sai Pushp Enterprises. Though the order was passed on May 5, it was available on May 9.
-
Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl. Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.
-
Pune civic body’s immunisation drive hit due to summer vacations
PUNE As the summer vacations begin, the routine immunisation programme by the Pune Municipal Corporation has been hit hard- reason- children are travelling or out of town for a vacation. April 2022, the civic body has been able to vaccinate 91% of the children aged between 0 to 9 months. Of the 60,900 children in the said age group, who are eligible to get the jab, 55,568 have got the shot.
-
Congress to ask JMM to support its candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand
The Congress intends to ask the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the lead partner in the state coalition, to back its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande, said on Wednesday. The JMM has 30 members in the 81-seat assembly. A candidate needs 27 votes to win. The Congress did field Shahzada Anwar but lost. Pande dismissed speculation around the names of candidates who may be fielded by the ruling alliance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics