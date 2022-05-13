Local body elections in phases after monsoon, poll panel tells apex court
The State Election Commission (SEC) has informed the Supreme Court that it will hold the local body polls in two-three phases after monsoon. The apex court has been told that the elections to the 20 municipal corporations in Maharashtra could be conducted in September-October, while 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats could go to the polls in October-November.
The SEC submitted a fresh time table to the SC early this week. The court on May 4 directed the poll panel to begin the election process in two weeks.
The SEC has apprised the SC that the pre-poll process, which includes formation of the wards, draw for reservation, and finalisation of the electoral rolls, is at different phases and it will need at least two more months for its completion. The process was halted after the state government on March 11 amended the laws to take away the power of formation of the wards from the SEC.
“The SC in its March 4 ruling asked us to apprise it of the compliance of the order. We made the submission on May 10, informing the court about the steps taken. It specifically directed us to resume the election process within two weeks. We, while apprising it of having begun the process, made it clear that the actual conduct of the polls was not possible before September. We also submitted an affidavit in the SC last month informing it that the elections could not be held during the monsoon,” an official from the SEC said, requesting anonymity.
In its fresh submission in the SC, the poll panel has said that the pre-poll process for all the 2,486 local bodies is expected to be completed by the end of June or mid-July. It has stated that the formation of wards in 14 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivali, will be completed by May 17, while the reservation process in these bodies will be completed by June 30. The formation of wards in 25 district councils and 284 panchayat samitis is expected to be completed by June 30, while the finalisation of the reservation will be completed by July 31, the SEC has said.
It has told the apex court that the SEC wishes to hold the elections in two-three phases - first phase for the urban bodies in September-October and second phase for the rural bodies in October-November. “It would not be possible for us to conduct the elections during the heavy monsoon months of July and August for logistical issues, including flooding, transportation, and deployment of staff for flood control measures.”
“The same sets of officers in the rank of deputy collectors appointed as returning officers are required to hold the elections for the urban and rural bodies. Because of the limited number of electronic voting machines available with the SEC, these machines will have to be used in all phases. The polls also need to be held in phases for the convenience of the deployment of police personnel,” the SEC stated in the submission.
Twenty municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the civic bodies in Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai, 25 district councils, 285 panchayat samitis, 210 nagar panchayats, and more than 2,000 gram panchayats are either due or going to be due for polls in the next couple of months.
Sakinaka rape case trial: ‘Evidence was planted to incriminate accused,’ says defence lawyer
Mumbai: A day after the prosecution concluded final arguments against accused Mohan Chouhan, who is being tried for raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka, his defence lawyer pleaded that Chouhan has been falsely implicated in the case with fake evidence planted on him. Chouhan's lawyer Kalpana Waskar began her final argument on Thursday. According to the police, the 32-year-old victim had met Chouhan on September 10, 2021, at Kherani Road in Sakinaka around 3am.
3 men carjack taxi in Ludhiana, bumpy road saves the day
Heavy rainfall that resulted from cyclone Asani has brought Bengaluru's temperatures to their lowest in May in a decade but municipal authorities fear that the city is at risk of being overwhelmed by flooding. The coldest day in May in the last five decades in Bengaluru was on May 14, 1972, when the maximum temperature recorded was 22.2C. The city has received 255 mm of rain since March 1 -- a 171-mm departure from normal.
Excavation at Kotul site dates back to historic era
Archaeologists from the Pune-based Deccan College Postgraduate and Research Institute have found artefacts and other ancient ruins dating back to the early historic era at Kotul, located in Ahmednagar district along the Junnar-Nashik route. A team of archaeologists recently concluded their excavation at a site in Kotul, the traces of which took them back nearly 2,000 years. Pandurang Sabale, head, department of ancient Indian history and culture and archaeology, along with other researchers, led the excavation at Kotul.
Mumbai and Thane report significant weekly rise in Covid cases
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday added 231 new cases of Covid-19, with a chunk of them reported from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune districts. The city added 139 new cases, while the Pune district saw 41 cases, followed by Thane district with 19. Between April 27 and May 3, Mumbai saw 637 cases, which increased to 844 between May 4 and May 10. Thane had 114 cases which increased to 170 between May 4 and May 10.
Controversy erupts over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb
In what may kick up a fresh storm, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the controversial leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) paid his respects at the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad near Aurangabad on Thursday. Both the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have cried foul at his visit to the tomb.
