Some local body polls likely during monsoon

A raft of local body elections in Maharashtra may be held during the monsoon, after the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to complete its pre-election process and conduct polls wherever possible, during the monsoon months (June to August), particularly in areas where rainfall is low.

The SEC on May 11 had told the apex court that it would hold the local body polls in two or three phases after the monsoon.

However, the SC on Tuesday refused to permit a blanket deferment of elections to the 2,486 local bodies to September-October in view of the approaching rains. It did, however, allow the SEC to complete its pre-poll process.

On Tuesday, a bench of justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka, and C T Ravikumar said, “Entire Maharashtra is not monsoon affected. Wherever it is impossible and where monsoon is an impediment, we will permit you. But your application gives an impression that you want to issue a notification for holding the entire polls by September.”

The pre-election process, which includes delimitation of wards, reservation of seats (without OBC quota), and finalisation of the voters’ list, will be complete by the end of June for municipal corporations and by the end of July for zilla parishads, SEC officials said.

The officials said they would need to consult the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after the pre-poll process is complete in order to create the poll schedule.

According to the affidavit submitted by the SEC, elections to the 20 municipal corporations were likely to be conducted in September or October, while the polls for 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats were likely to be held in October or November. This schedule was submitted by the SEC to the SC in response to the court’s May 4 directives to begin the pre-election process within two weeks.

UPS Madan, state election commissioner, said they were yet to receive the written order from the SC but going by the oral observations, it seemed that the apex court had allowed them to complete the pre-election process.

“The SC has accepted our scheduled preparations for the local body polls. It, however, has directed us to conduct the elections where there is no problem instead of not holding them across the state. It has asked us to make the decision depending on the weather conditions,” Madan said.

Following the top court order, the SEC will complete the pre-election process and then decide on holding the polls, he said.

“The pre-poll process for 14 municipal corporations and zilla parishads are likely to be completed by June-end and July-end respectively. After this, we will decide upon holding the polls by taking weather inputs from state officials as well as the IMD. It means the polls for different local bodies will be held on different dates.”

The 14 municipal corporations which will go to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur.

A recent SC order removed the existing 27% reservation to Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates due to the absence of fresh empirical data of their political backwardness. The state government is required to collect new data, if they wish to bring back reservation.

