Some local body polls likely during monsoon
A raft of local body elections in Maharashtra may be held during the monsoon, after the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to complete its pre-election process and conduct polls wherever possible, during the monsoon months (June to August), particularly in areas where rainfall is low.
The SEC on May 11 had told the apex court that it would hold the local body polls in two or three phases after the monsoon.
However, the SC on Tuesday refused to permit a blanket deferment of elections to the 2,486 local bodies to September-October in view of the approaching rains. It did, however, allow the SEC to complete its pre-poll process.
On Tuesday, a bench of justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka, and C T Ravikumar said, “Entire Maharashtra is not monsoon affected. Wherever it is impossible and where monsoon is an impediment, we will permit you. But your application gives an impression that you want to issue a notification for holding the entire polls by September.”
The pre-election process, which includes delimitation of wards, reservation of seats (without OBC quota), and finalisation of the voters’ list, will be complete by the end of June for municipal corporations and by the end of July for zilla parishads, SEC officials said.
The officials said they would need to consult the India Meteorological Department (IMD) after the pre-poll process is complete in order to create the poll schedule.
According to the affidavit submitted by the SEC, elections to the 20 municipal corporations were likely to be conducted in September or October, while the polls for 25 district councils, 284 panchayat samitis, and 2,000-odd gram panchayats were likely to be held in October or November. This schedule was submitted by the SEC to the SC in response to the court’s May 4 directives to begin the pre-election process within two weeks.
UPS Madan, state election commissioner, said they were yet to receive the written order from the SC but going by the oral observations, it seemed that the apex court had allowed them to complete the pre-election process.
“The SC has accepted our scheduled preparations for the local body polls. It, however, has directed us to conduct the elections where there is no problem instead of not holding them across the state. It has asked us to make the decision depending on the weather conditions,” Madan said.
Following the top court order, the SEC will complete the pre-election process and then decide on holding the polls, he said.
“The pre-poll process for 14 municipal corporations and zilla parishads are likely to be completed by June-end and July-end respectively. After this, we will decide upon holding the polls by taking weather inputs from state officials as well as the IMD. It means the polls for different local bodies will be held on different dates.”
The 14 municipal corporations which will go to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur.
A recent SC order removed the existing 27% reservation to Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates due to the absence of fresh empirical data of their political backwardness. The state government is required to collect new data, if they wish to bring back reservation.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
-
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
-
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
-
Two new Sheroes Hangout kiosks opened in Noida
The Sheroes Hangout cafe set up two kiosks at the Noida International Stadium in Sec 21 in collaboration with Noida Authority that aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors. These kiosks were inaugurated on Tuesday. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, performed by the CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, MP of Noida, Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, Alok Dixit Sheroes Beneficiaries, and the Chhanv Foundation team was present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics