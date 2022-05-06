Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
MUMBAI: A senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway (CR) risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train.
The Central Railway shared a video of the incident on social media and appealed to passengers not to needlessly pull alarm chains in trains.
In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
In a video that went viral on social media, senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar can be seen crawling under the Chhapra-bound Godan Express, from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.
“Sathish Kumar was appreciated by senior railway officials for dedication towards duty and efforts to resume the journey at a critical time, avoiding any delay to the subsequent trains running on the section including local trains from Kalyan to Kasara. We request the passengers not to pull the alarm chain needlessly,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.
The Central Railway registered 197 cases of alarm chain pulling between April 16 and 30. Of the 197 cases as per the CR, most of the cases were reported in trains heading in the North East direction.
The majority of alarm chain pull incidents were reported from locations including Kalyan, Kasara, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Lonavala, Titwala, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Thane.
Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent.
HC says no to cycling track at Powai Lake, asks BMC to restore reclaimed portions
Mumbai In a major setback for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday held that work on the cycling track around Powai Lake is illegal and directed the civic body to immediately remove all constructions carried out so far and restore the reclaimed portions. The petitioners had contended that constructing the 10-km cycling track would have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles, which reside in the lake.
HC fines flat owner for not vacating house for society redevelopment
The Bombay high court has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the member of a cooperative housing society for failing to vacate his flat and thus trying to held up the redevelopment of the residential building. It also directed the member to vacate the flat failing which it would be taken over by the court receiver. The building was constructed in 1962 and is now in a dilapidated condition, senior advocate Birendra Saraf said.
Jodhpur: Curfew in 10 areas of violence-hit city extended till 12am on May 8
The ongoing curfew in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on March 8. The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid. An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.
Loudspeaker for azaan not a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
PRAYAGRAJ Dismissing a petition seeking permission for the use of loudspeakers for azaan at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, the Allahabad high court has observed that the law has now been settled that the use of loudspeakers at mosques is not a fundamental right. One Irfan argued that the order passed by the SDM was illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to use a loudspeaker at the mosque.
