MUMBAI Lodha brothers resolve trademark dispute, distanced by disclaimers

The nearly two-and-a-half-month-long dispute over the trademark of the ‘Lodha’ name between brothers Abhishek, 45, and Abhinandan, 43, in their respective real estate businesses – Lodha Group and The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), respectively – has been resolved. This was achieved through mediation, as directed by the Bombay high court (HC) on January 31.

As a part of the resolution, principally, both companies are mandated to provide disclaimers in all promotional material, while neither have rights or claims in each other’s businesses. The Lodha Group is one of the country’s top 10 players in real estate.

The high court had appointed retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran as a mediator to resolve the differences after Abhishek, chief executive officer of Lodha Group, had filed a petition in January to restrain his sibling Abhinandan from using the ‘Lodha’ name in his businesses – HoABL and Lodha Ventures. When HT asked spokespersons of both rival groups to explain how Lodha Ventures could circumvent the use of ‘Lodha’, they refused to clarify, only choosing to state: “No further statements will be made on the matter.”

A joint statement issued by the Lodha brothers and their respective companies on Monday stated: “In a significant development, the Lodha brothers — elder brother, Abhishek Lodha and younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha — and the companies led by them, have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents.”

The consensus was arrived at between the two based on four points: Firstly, Abhishek-led Macrotech Developers Limited (MDL), is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand names ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’. Secondly, Abhinandan, is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ (HoABL). Thirdly, the ‘Lodha Group’ and ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ have no connection with each other, and that both entities will communicate this widely. Lastly, Abhinandan has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or MDL, or other businesses of Abhishek; and likewise, Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.

The resolution was reportedly arrived at on Saturday. The deadline for the mediation process was March 31, which was extended by about a fortnight. A mediation report will now be drafted by Raveendran and submitted to HC over the next few days, following which the case will be closed.

A key real estate industry player in Mumbai, on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that “better sense eventually prevailed to let both the businesses be independent from each other” where neither brother pushed the other to alter any existing brand name of their companies. “It takes much effort to earn the trust of homebuyers and create an identity. With the dispute now laid to rest, it should hopefully be business as usual,” he said.

The brothers had parted ways professionally in 2015, prior to which the siblings were known to display a joint force as part of Lodha Developers that was promoted by their father Mangal Prabhat Lodha, businessman-turned-politician, who started the realty business in the 1980s.